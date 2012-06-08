Tips From Pamela Anderson on How to Look Like A ’90s Beach Babe

There’s no doubt that the ’90s are a big style influence these days, and with the beach season already here, we’re looking to the decade that brought us the Spice Girls, JNCO jeans, and TV hits like Saved By The Bell for some serious inspiration. In order to dress like the ultimate ’90s beach babe this summer, we figured we might as well go straight to the source: the iconic Pamela Anderson.

Best known for her breakout role as lifeguard C.J. Parker on Baywatch, there’s no denying that Pamela Anderson was indeed the ultimate ’90s beach babe with her blonde locks, iconic red swimsuit and perky personality. As our Celebrity Editor Spencer Cain will tell you, “Pamela Anderson is the ultimate ’90s teenage boy’s wet dream. If you didn’t have a poster of Pam, you were just downright un-American.” (See, there you have it folks.)

We were honored to have the chance to actually chat with the icon herself this past weekend out in Las Vegas over at the Palladium Alliance International booth (who were the same kind folks that flew us out West) for the Couture 2012 jewelry trade show. From key swimwear basics to beach-appropriate accessories and summer flair, here are the tips Pam had to offer to help us all achieve total ’90s beach babe-dom, as well as a few suggestions of our own.

[Thumbnail image via Freemantle Media Ltd/Rex Features]