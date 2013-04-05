How to Dress For an Over-the-Top Brunch Party According to the Koch Brothers



Derek and Daniel Koch are two of New York City’s top nightlife entrepreneurs. As the owners of Dual Groupe, a boutique lifestyle company, they’ve launched numerous properties like hotspot Toy in the Gansevoort Meatpacking, and they’re also the creators of the infamous brunch party Day & Night at the Highline Ballroom.

Their witty banter and unique access into New York City’s most exclusive scene caught the attention of E!, and the Koch brothers are currently appearing in the reality show “Playing With Fire” (which airs Sunday nights). We caught up with them to chat about (what else?) brunch parties. Gone are the days when young urbanites are celebrating their birthdays with a late night at a club—more and more people prefer to rage during the day at brunch at spots like Le Club 55 in St. Tropez, Bacanal in Ibiza, and of course, Day & Night.

If you’ve ever walked through the Meatpacking District on a weekend, you’ll notice that people are done up to the nines to attend these events, so we enlisted this duo to provide five tips on how you should dress for a brunch party.

1. Footwear is important–and there should be no flats in sight! “Obviously, you have to have the Louboutins if you’re a girl. You have to be rocking the heels,” Derek says.

2. The partying gets wild—so come with shades. “You definitely want a name brand pair of sunglasses,” Derek says. “If you want to keep it real, a pair of Ray-Bans will get you through anywhere. People do love to go out and get crazy with their sunglasses, so that’s important.”

3. Accessorize! “Any sort of accessory that blings, whether it’s a Chanel bag or an Audemars Piguet watch,” is crucial according to Derek. “All the guys love to come in with their $75,000 watches on so everybody sees it. It’s always nice to have a beautiful watch and tone everything else down a notch.”

4. Guys need to step it up. “For the guys, if you can have a nice blazer, that’s great,” Derek shares. “You need to have something that’s with the season—you can never go wrong with black and white, but we also like skinny ties and leather. If you come in with a vintage T-shirt, you better have a dope leather jacket to go with it!”

5. Even though you’re dressing up, be practical. “It’s important to wear something light, you’re at brunch, you’ll be dancing and you don’t want to be covered in sweat,” Derek advises. “And seriously, check your coat.”

Have you substituted going out at night for partying during the day? Share your thoughts in the comments below!