Dress Like Rachel Zoe And More Of Your Favorite Stylists With 5 Chic Pieces

Who better to turn to for sartorial inspiration than those who deconstruct, reconstruct and re-imagine style as their day job. It’s no simple task to make designers, editors and finicky celebs happy, but these ladies get it done on the daily with their unique approaches to the art of the ensemble.
Take notes from the pros like reality star Rachel Zoe and Chanel girl Caroline Sieber. Literally, we die when they turn their well-trained eyes on their own out-on-the town looks. Peruse the slide show above for some insider ingenuity and go ahead and get some pieces for yourself while you’re at it.
Her Zoe-ness has become a household name, but that doesn't mean that the celeb stylist (or is it stylist/celebrity now?) doesn't have a few chic tricks left up her maxi dress sleeve. We love the idea of taking the summer staple into fall with long sleeves and dark accessories.
Black jersey maxi dress, $375, by The Row
A former accountant, it's difficult to imagine a world in which current Chanel style ambassador Caroline Sieber wasn't a fixture on the fashion circuit. Take notes on how her thin braided leather belt offsets an evening frock for day.
Tan skinny braided belt, $14.99, by Mod Cloth
Cognac skinny braided belt, $19.50, by Delia's
A high fashion maven and editorial superstar stylist, Charlotte Stockdale has credits in her portfolio most only dream of (her recent Fendi ads starring Anja are heart stopping). We're personally dying over those strappy over-the-knee boots. You may already have a pair, but these have us thinking the details are where the magic lives.
Brown leather strappy over-the-knee boots, $129.95, by Free People
Fashion chick and Nylon style director Dani Stahl appeals to the cool girl in all of us. A firm proponent of the statement piece, we love a skirt that speaks volumes. This risk taker paired her flashy mini with equally flashy leggings, but black tights would work just as well for those less bold.
Gold coin skirt, $281.25, by Adam
Metallic bronze mini, $145, by Naven
Liz Goldwyn is a bit of a Renaissance fashion woman, but stylist has certainly made it onto her CV. She's that rare creature who eschews edgy in favor of utterly femme. We're loving her black wristlet for its unabashed daintiness that makes it easy for handling and its jewelry-meets-clutch appeal.
Grey suede wrist bag, $627.75, by Halston