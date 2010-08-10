Dress Like Rachel Zoe And More Of Your Favorite Stylists With 5 Chic Pieces

Who better to turn to for sartorial inspiration than those who deconstruct, reconstruct and re-imagine style as their day job. It’s no simple task to make designers, editors and finicky celebs happy, but these ladies get it done on the daily with their unique approaches to the art of the ensemble.

Take notes from the pros like reality star Rachel Zoe and Chanel girl Caroline Sieber. Literally, we die when they turn their well-trained eyes on their own out-on-the town looks. Peruse the slide show above for some insider ingenuity and go ahead and get some pieces for yourself while you’re at it.

