Dress Like Bella, Prom-Style

When I reflect back to my junior and senior prom, I not only wince, I almost cry out of agony when I think of the horrid dresses I voluntarily wore. Alfred Angelo has taken it upon themselves to alleviate the stress of looking a hot mess and looking more like Bella from Twilight. We can’t get enough of how cute she looks in the first movie of the saga and closes the scene with Edward dancing under the moonlight (sigh).

The Prom 2012 Romantic Vampire line offers a price-point friendly version of the Carolina Herrara dress in addition to 30 other dresses that all evocative of the movies think dark but dreamy. Now, if only our real-life Edward would swoop in and sweep us off our feet, prom or no prom.