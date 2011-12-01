Dress Like An Artist: Wearable Fashions from the Silent Era

Everyone’s talking about The Artist, the mostly-silent film that pays tribute to the Silent Era. The buzz coincided beautifully with the deluge of Buster Keaton and Clara Bow onto my Netflix queue, and I was curious enough to plunk down thirteen whole dollars to see what all the fuss was about.

In 2011, iPhone in my bag, jeans on my legs, and not a suit or top hat in sight, I sat silently with a theater-full of people all watching a black and white movie in amazement. It was like being back in time and, just like filmgoers of the 20s, I couldn’t take my eyes off the clothes.

Lucky for me, I could have had my pick of 1920s-inspired clothes the second I stepped out of the Angelika. You can too. Putting together an Artist-ic outfit can be as simple as buying a beaded, fringed dress and heels, or as creative as pairing a longish pleated skirt with a pullover, a pearl necklace, and some laceup flats.

Take a look at the slideshow for direction on how to roar with the best of ’em. In shades of gray, you’ll be ready for your close-up in no time!

Will you be taking your style cues from The Artist this winter?