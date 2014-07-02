How To Dress Like 8 American Style Icons

Sure, French women have a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to fashion, and Italian women have mastered the whole dressing like bombshells thing, but American women have long been champions of personal style.

From Audrey Hepburn, who forever implanted the little black dress in history, to Madonna, who somehow made cone bras cool, to Elizabeth Taylor who could work a pair of capri pants like no other, the icons of American style are all unique, and all fabulous.

Perhaps most surprising is how enduring the fashion choices of many of these women have turned out to be. Grace Kelly may have made her mark in the 1950s, but mimic her look of a belted shirtdress and kitten heels today, and you’ll find yourself right on trend.

In the lead up to America’s Independence Day, we’ve dissected the personal style of 8 icons of American fashion, plus we’ve broken down how to make their style work for you.

