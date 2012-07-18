How To Dress For An Interview: Add Accents to a Basic Dress

You know those basic dresses you snatch up on sale that you tell yourself that you’ll totally wear, but then can never figure out exactly how to make them feel exciting? Even though they’re basic, a simple dress can also demand the perfect balance of accessories (and personality) to pull off. We decided to compile a key look for heading to a job interview that’s both professional but also cool – who wants to wear a hot blazer in the middle of July, anyway?

You’ll notice that we chose a bold colored dress, which is right on track for summer’s most saturated color palette. But, to avoid looking a little too out there, we matched nude accessories to balance out the fire engine red. Keep the neon accents for a night out with the girls, but trust us: Your potential boss probably won’t appreciate the look, especially if they’re almost blinded by the end of the conversation.

Maintain simple accessories that say you’re aware of what’s cool without being overly trendy. You’ll definitely impress your boss-to-be!

Louche Eira Shift Dress, $31,28, at Joy; Chinese Laundry Hide Away Heels, $76.49, at Heels.com; BCBGeneration Leah Opt A Clutch, $58, at Swell; Pave Spiked Bracelet, $32, at Tobi; Turquoise Earrings, $23, at the Limited; Vernetta Vintage Style Rope Design Bracelet, $49.95, at Fantasy Jewelry Box