8 ‘Dress’ To Impress Style Ideas From Polyvore

Between weddings, parties, interviews, prom and graduation, spring is just one of those times where you need a go-to dress for every occasion. Sure, you can reach for your trusty LBD, but what’s the fun in that? After all, with all the great neons, neutrals and pastels available in stores, it seems like the ultimate fashion sin this season is to play it safe.

Thankfully, it’s Polyvore to the rescue once again, offering up oodles and oodles of inspiration via their 4o million boards. This week, we did a little perusing and found 8 knockout boards that pretty much exemplify every kind of dress (and one skirt/top combo) you could think of for both work and play.

Check them out in the slideshow above, and just remember; if you see something you like, click on the link, find out where to buy it and make sure to thank that Polyvore member (via virtual hug) for making your wardrobe a better place AND space to be.

Have a favorite look you want feedback on? Post it on our Pictures page or drop us a note and a link in our Advice section!