Dress To Impress: Our Fave Items From FIT’s New Exhibit

Liz Doupnik
by
We thought it was pretty much impossible to top the Daphne Guiness exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Technology’s infamous museum. Welp, we were wrong very, very wrong. FIT’s massive archive boasts names spanning Schiaparelli to Gareth Pugh and then some. And they just pulled out all the stops for a new exhibit that explores some of the most iconic designs throughout the years.

Broken into two stages, the first section will focus predominately on incredibly innovative design (think Rick Owens and Boudicca) where Part Two will spotlight some of the museum’s most recent acquisitions. Fear not — we decided to pick ten of our favorite looks to wet your fashion palette in case you can’t visit this awesome exhibit yourself.

Boudicca, fall 2006

Gianni Versace, 1991

Oscar de la Renta, circa 1978

Thierry Mugler, circa 1987

Rick Owens, fall 2008

Chanel (Karl Lagerfeld), 1986

Prada, fall 2011

Gareth Pugh, fall 2007

Elsa Schiaparelli, fall 1935

Valentino, spring 2008

