Dress To Impress: Our Fave Items From FIT’s New Exhibit

We thought it was pretty much impossible to top the Daphne Guiness exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Technology’s infamous museum. Welp, we were wrong very, very wrong. FIT’s massive archive boasts names spanning Schiaparelli to Gareth Pugh and then some. And they just pulled out all the stops for a new exhibit that explores some of the most iconic designs throughout the years.

Broken into two stages, the first section will focus predominately on incredibly innovative design (think Rick Owens and Boudicca) where Part Two will spotlight some of the museum’s most recent acquisitions. Fear not — we decided to pick ten of our favorite looks to wet your fashion palette in case you can’t visit this awesome exhibit yourself.