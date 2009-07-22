Dree Shows it off in Vogue Russia

Dree Hemingway graces the pages of two magazines in August. We are definitely excited about the Vogue Paris editorial shot by Inez & Vinoodh featuring the models of the moment embodying the identities of different brands. Hemingway is paired with Stella McCartney and appears in the buff.

The newcomer to the scene also appears on the cover of Vogue Russia with a very sexy editorial inside. Most of the shots are NSFW, but here are a few of the more appropriate ones.

What do you think of her blue lips? Perfect for the morgue, or perfect for Saturday night?

