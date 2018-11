The newest It Girl on the scene, with the famous grandfather, Dree Hemingway chats with Karin Nelson at The NY Times about what she’s following.

CURRENT OBSESSION Twitter. My mother turned me on to it. I had no idea what it was, but it’s so fun. You just update your status constantly. I enjoy reading P. Diddy’s. He has the funniest updates. Like: “Women are God’s gift to earth. What are you doing?” I love it.

We’re right there with you, girl.