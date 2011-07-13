Dree Hemingway Makes Us Want to Fall in Love & Go to Turkey

In the kind of editorial you want to get blown up, mounted and hung on your wall, Dree Hemingway has a summer affair with A Single Man‘s Jon Kortajarena seaside on an ancient European, Mediterranean island. Le sigh.

On sailboats, in bed, on the beach – it’s all very “American Girl goes abroad and falls in love with a dreamy, brooding Euro man with a hot bod,” shot by Sebastian Faena for Vogue Turkey. Also, Jon has been confusing me with Baptiste Giabiconi since his most famous (only?) film role, but Baptiste would have changed this whole vibe, no? Maybe it’s because we’ve seen him naked in heels too many times.

Either way, j’adore.