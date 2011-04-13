Dree Hemingway Makes Being A Tortured Artist Look Good

Fashion and art go hand in hand, and our favorite spread from the Spring 2011 issue of Zoo Magazine really blurs the line between the two. Starring Dree Hemingway and shot by Zoo co-owner Bryan Adamsyes, as in Summer of ’69the editorial manages to somehow make a stark, industrial artist’s loft look chic. Dree looks every bit the tortured artist: she wears a painter’s smock, feverishly smokes cigarettes while she waits for inspiration to strike and smears oil pastels all over herself. Despite her appearance, she can’t be that tormentedshe gets to wear that sublime hot pink Jil Sander skirt, after all. Click through for the full spread, and get yourself a copy of Zoo at Colettejudging by these photos, it’s probably a collectible work of art.