Dree Hemingway Hops Across The Pond For Gorgeous Ad Campaign

The very best ad campaigns are those that can double as an editorial spread, and Margaret Howell’s Spring 2011 shoot starring Dree Hemingway does just that. This is probably due to the fact that there’s an editorial dream team behind the images: Kate Phelan of Vogue UK styled it, and Alasdair McLellan, who’s photographed stories for i-D, French Vogue and Love, shot it.

The British clothing designer specializes in relaxed clothes that look lived in, and sites nature as one of her primary inspirations. So, it seems fitting that Dree and her studly male counterparts Josh Ludlow and Sid Ellisdon are candidly captured on the beach wearing unfussy cardigans and button-ups. I’m in love with the checked cape that Dree is sporting, and it could certainly serve as the perfect beach blanket.

Click through for our favorite photos!

