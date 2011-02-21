Dree Hemingway And Henry Holland Take On Home Shopping

Henry Hollandhe of the famous “Do Me Daily, Christopher Bailey” and “Get Your Freak On, Giles Deacon” t-shirtsstars alongside his friends Pixie Geldof and Dree Hemingway in his first ever fashion film for Fall 2011. Dree hams it up as a naughty Home Shopping Network model, hawking the striped socks, colorful crochets and playful silk prints that characterize Holland’s latest collection. Leave it to this silly trio to breathe new life into something as dull and tired as a home shopping specialnot unlike the youthful designer’s approach to conventional fashion.

The quirky British designer never takes himself too seriously, and while a jumpsuit emblazoned with billiard balls isn’t particularly wearable or tasteful, there’s nothing wrong with having a bit of fun with fashion. Check out the video for a preview of the Fall 2011 collection, which even includes some of the cheeky tees we’ve come to know and love from Holland.



