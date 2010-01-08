Dree Hemingway Dyes Hair Pink for Valentino and 9 Colored Hair Looks to Emulate for Spring

For the Valentino spring 2010 print ad campaign, esteemed model Dree Hemingway changed her locks from blond to, surprisingly, pink. Shockingly enough, she’s not alone. It seems that the new must-have for spring is a new hair color. We aren’t talking a simple brown to blond change here — we are talking Crayola crayon box colors. While it is an intriguing route to go down, nontraditional hair colors aren’t the easiest to perfect. To help you on your quest, here are some examples of colored hair that are fit for emulation.



Ashley Olsen



Ashley Olsen (pictured above on the left, alongside sister Mary-Kate) embraced the alternative ambiance of the Tim Burton Exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, and donned electric blue, purple, and green streaks for the opening on November 18, 2009. Though the streaks are subtle, they still make a creative statement.

Zac Posen



For his spring/summer 2010 runway show at New York Fashion Week, Zac Posen kicked his show up a notch and wove in hair extensions of neon colors onto the heads of the models. The result: a show that was remembered for both clothes and hair equally.

Proenza Schouler



On the spring/summer 2010 Proenza Schouler catwalk, models strutted their stuff while long rainbow colored locks flowed behind them. The color scheme on the models made their hair look almost ethereal as if their hair naturally faded from blond, to a light shade of purple.

Lady Gaga



When speaking of alternative hairstyles, it would be sacrilegious not to mention the posterchild of all that is not mainstream — Lady Gaga. As is with most of her unique hairstyles, Gaga pulls the look off exceptionally well.

Dree Hemingway



While it isn’t the intense pink featured in her Valentino ad, the subtle hued highlights enhance her blond tresses beautifully.

Viktoriya Sasonkina and Karlie Kloss



While Viktoriya (left) and Karlie (right) make anything look good, they make neon hair look especially sexy in this Vogue spread shot by Patrick Demarchelier. If you thought neon hair couldn’t be done, think again.

Karlie Kloss



Karlie Kloss yet again proves herself as an extremely versatile model. She can pull off any look or hair color as you can see from her second appearance on our list. Blonde, brown, neon pink, purple — Karlie maintains her model good looks through them all.

Edie Campbell



For the Marc by Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 09 print campaign, Edie Campbell rocked blue and green hair dye that looked just as desirable as the apparel advertised.

Giles Spring 2010 Runway



Designer Giles Deacon sent models down his spring/summer 2010 catwalk sporting multi-colored hair to much fascination and adoration.



