Dree Hemingway & Daria Werbowy Stun In New UK Ad Campaigns

While we’ve already discussed the Fall 2011 ad campaigns from all of our favorite fashion houses and luxury brands at length, two new sets of images from lesser-known UK labels really caught my eye yesterday. Both shot in stark black and white and featuring two of my best-loved models Dree Hemingway and Daria Werbowy, these fall spreads are among my favorites of the season.

Shot by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Kate Phelan, the Margaret Howell campaign stars Dree all decked out in some perfect menswear-inspired looks for fall, making me want to toss out my light summer pieces and channel my innermost tomboy immediately. For the Joseph fall ads, Daria — who I truly believe can do no wrong — piled on the knitwear and fur for some haphazard looks, paired with an inexplicable hairdo. No, the clothes definitely aren’t my taste, but where Ms. Werbowy goes, I follow.

Take a look at the campaigns above.