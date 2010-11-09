StyleCaster
Dree Hemingway Channels Anna Dello Russo In Winter Editorials

Photos: Richard Burbridge, Vogue Italia

If there is one thing in particular that skyrocketed Anna Dello Russo to fashion super-stardom, it’s her quirky approach to high-end fashion most notably her off-the-wall headgear. Below are some of our favorite examples of ADR’s eccentric stylings, but lately she’s had a bit of competition from our girl Dree Hemingway.

105004 1289345159 Dree Hemingway Channels Anna Dello Russo In Winter Editorials
Photos: Matt Jones, i-D; Vogue Paris, Paola Kudacki

The editorial darling is featured in this month’s Vogue Italia Glitter sporting some sort of bedazzled sea creature on her head, as well as an old-fashioned needlepoint that looks like it was stripped straight off Grandma Hemingway’s wall. That’s not all: Dree gets down and dirty in a motorcycle helmet in November’s Vogue Paris, and boasts a Tavi-esque bow (and rainbow hair!) on the cover of i-D‘s upcoming Winter 2010 issue. Who do you think deserves to wear the crown when it comes to the title of Queen of Haute Headgear?

104935 1289335085 486x Dree Hemingway Channels Anna Dello Russo In Winter Editorials
Photos: Venturelli, WireImage | Victor Boyko, Getty

