Dree Hemingway Channels Anna Dello Russo In Winter Editorials

Photos: Richard Burbridge, Vogue Italia

If there is one thing in particular that skyrocketed Anna Dello Russo to fashion super-stardom, it’s her quirky approach to high-end fashion most notably her off-the-wall headgear. Below are some of our favorite examples of ADR’s eccentric stylings, but lately she’s had a bit of competition from our girl Dree Hemingway.



Photos: Matt Jones, i-D; Vogue Paris, Paola Kudacki

The editorial darling is featured in this month’s Vogue Italia Glitter sporting some sort of bedazzled sea creature on her head, as well as an old-fashioned needlepoint that looks like it was stripped straight off Grandma Hemingway’s wall. That’s not all: Dree gets down and dirty in a motorcycle helmet in November’s Vogue Paris, and boasts a Tavi-esque bow (and rainbow hair!) on the cover of i-D‘s upcoming Winter 2010 issue. Who do you think deserves to wear the crown when it comes to the title of Queen of Haute Headgear?





Photos: Venturelli, WireImage | Victor Boyko, Getty