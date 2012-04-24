Dreams Do Come True: Michelle Williams Is Game For A ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion

It’s news like this that makes my week (and life) that much better. The adorable, perfect, talented and just altogether wonderful Michelle Williams responded to her former Dawson’s Creek costar James Van Der Beek‘s claim that he would be into reuniting the cast of the iconic show, which aired from 1998 to 2003.

“I’ve always said, I’m totally up for reunion tours, reunion shows, so we can do that. My best friend [Busy Philipps] is on Cougar Town, and we’ve always talked about wanting to go be on that show, too,” she said. “It’s just timing, because of L.A. and New York, and it hasn’t happened.” Smack me with a rock and call me Sheila. This is everything my middle school self has dreamed of for years. Even Katie Holmes is down: “It would be fun,” Holmes told Good Morning America last year. “I had so much fun working on that show and I loved everyone so much and I think about it with such fond memories.”

There’s just one glaring problem that I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere else: DIDN’T JEN (Michelle’s character) DIE? Didn’t she have a fatal heart condition that forced her to leave her baby girl to Jack (played by eternal ’90s babe Kerr Smith)? Well, no matter. If there’s one lady I’d like to see rise from the dead, it’s my Jen. What do you all think? I mean, please tell me we’re not the only ones who still watch Dawson’s Creek every chance we get…