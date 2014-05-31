StyleCaster
Dreaming in Denim: An Original Fashion Editorial

by
StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week, we’re traveling to the American heartlands with photographer Sarah Kehoe to spotlight the dreamier side of summer denim—cuffed, destroyed, tucked, and awash in sunlight, set against golden fields.

Photography: Sarah Kehoe , Sarah Kehoe BlogKate Ryan 
Art Director: Cecilia Caparas Apelin Styling: Pauline Montupet, Aubri Balk
Hair & Makeup: Lisa Strutz, Aubri Balk
Models: Dylan, Ali Cohen at Ford Models; Terra, Ryan Lippert at Scout Model Agency

Shirt, Dries Van Noten; overalls, Paige; bracelets & rings, Madewell.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Shirt, H&M; jeans, Christopher Kane; bracelet Forever 21; bracelets Marc by Marc Jacobs.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Shirt, Club Monaco; shorts, Blank NYC Denim. 

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Vest, Vintage Lee Jeans; shirt, Helmut Lang; pants, Zara; shoes, SCHUTZ; bracelet, Marc by Marc Jacobs. shirt, H&M; jeans, Vintage Levis; shoes, Zara; bracelets, Marc by Marc Jacobs.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Shirt, Gap; dress, Sea; jean vest, JBRAND.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Jacket, Zara; shirt, Lover; jeans, Gap; turban, Club Monaco.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Jacket, Zara; shirt, Lover; jeans, Gap; turban, Club Monaco; bracelet , Forever 21; braceletMarc by Marc Jacobs. 

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Shirt, Cynthia Rowley; jeans, Vintage Levis; sweater, Forever 21; bracelets, Marc by Marc Jacobs. sweater, Acne Studios; jeans, Topshop.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Jacket, Zara; shirt, Sandro; jeans, Sass & Bide.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

Dress, Madewell; jeans, J.Brand; boots, Acne Studio.

Photo: Sarah Kehoe

