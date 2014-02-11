Dreamcliq Could Be The Pinterest of Dating Sites

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of the web, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: a brand spankin’ new online dating site called Dreamcliq, which swaps out traditional profiles for imagery inspiration boards.



What It Is: Dreamcliq is a dating site that just launched two weeks ago that takes the traditional online dating profile and turns it on its head: Users of the site create profiles from photos only, creating a constantly evolving inspiration board that, in many ways, resembles one you might see on Pinterest.

The site’s the brainchild of CEO and Co-founder Melissa Jones. “We think Dreamcliq fills a gap in the dating business that is really driven by fast and furious meets online,” Melissa tells StyleCaster.

“We wanted to create something that gives people the opp to show something with a little bit more colors and dimension, You can really share visually all the things that you love and just in general; it’s such an open platform. It’s not just about pictures and products you love. This is a freeform space online for you to visually express yourself.”

Whereas a more traditional dating site like a Match.com or OKCupid utilizes long-form, text-based profiles requiring users to sum themselves up based on things like favorite movies, music, and weekend activities, Dreamcliq aims to encapsulate much more of what makes a person interesting via photo-based inspiration boards.

“People are three-dimensional, and the way our site works is more organic and more sensual,” Melissa says. “We’re trying to replicate aspects of real life, like someone’s vibe. The vibe that you give off when you walk into a bar, you might be attracted to someone because of their physical looks, but you might also vibe off their aura and their energy. There’s all these nuances that are human, and I don’t think they’re quantifiable. What we’re trying to do is offer people a place where they can conncet a little bit more on that energy, be inspired by and connect with people on a different level.”

How It Works: The business model of Dreamcliq is profoundly different than what you encounter on most other sites. While it’s free to use, you have to pay to “cliq” with someone–i.e., to send them a personal message. The message: the cost of one cup of coffee.

“A lot of people like that gesture, girls and guys both love it,” Melissa says of the small cost. “You pay when you want to speak to someone specific. People are much more likely to reply when you’ve paid specifically to speak with them. If you don’t hear back from someone within seven days, we offer you half a cliq back so you can use it to cliq with someone else.”

Unlike most other sites, your profile consists of more photos than words. The only information you have to manually enter is your first name, last initial, and sexual preference; the rest is explained via your Pinterest-style inspiration board, which you fill with images based on a list of categories pertaining to your passions and profession.

The Name: “We named it after our blog “Dream the End,” which is filled with art and inspiration. We wanted [people] to know it’s not just another dating site,” Melissa explains. “Do you click with me are we part of the same clique? We wanted to convey all those ideas.”

Bonus Goodies: With Valentine’s Day only a few days away, Dreamcliq is going to run a special where you can “cliq” with anyone for free from February 14 through the 16.

Check It Out: Dreamcliq.com