Dream Hotel Debuts With DJ Solange Knowles: Party Snaps

Last night was the launch party for the brand new Dream Downtown Hotel in NYC’s Meatpacking District. The party was very “Hollywood,” complete with a red carpet, security guards stationed at every inch and VIP guests like Sam Ronson, Solange Knowles, Christian Siriano and Kimora Lee Simmonsin all in attendance like. They were partying along with the sea of model-types gals and “It’s All About The Benjamins” business tycoons that blanketed the hotel lobby the entire evening.

