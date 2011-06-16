StyleCaster
Dream Hotel Debuts With DJ Solange Knowles: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
Last night was the launch party for the brand new Dream Downtown Hotel in NYC’s Meatpacking District. The party was very “Hollywood,” complete with a red carpet, security guards stationed at every inch and VIP guests like Sam Ronson, Solange Knowles, Christian Siriano and Kimora Lee Simmonsin all in attendance like. They were partying along with the sea of model-types gals and “It’s All About The Benjamins” business tycoons that blanketed the hotel lobby the entire evening.

To see the snaps from Dream Downtown launch party, click through the photos in the slideshow above!

Susie G

Solange Knowles killed it last night with her DJ duties at the launch of the Dream Downtown Hotel.

Miss, er.., Mr. Thang right here is a textbook definition of "Werq."

The real life version of "Beauty and the Geek," sans Ashton Kutcher.

The oldest Skater Boy in New York City.

Champagne wishes and caviar dreams....

Hunky Hipster Alert!

The Dream Downtown looks like it will be a new hotspot for Sweet 16 birthday parties.

Femme fatales at last night's launch were a dime a dozen.

$5 says that these two live in Brooklyn.

