The Always Dramatic John Mayer Wrote A Break-Up Song About Jennifer Aniston

It’s no secret that after her marriage to Brad Pitt crashed and burned amidst allegations of his infidelity with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston had a rough go of it in the men department. While she is now happily settling down with Justin Theroux, a leather jacket wearing best friend of Terry Richardson, she was involved in a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with one of music’s notorious bad boys — John Mayer.

Frankly, I thought they were pretty cute as a couple, and you could tell they had fun. Perpetually photographed sitting at tables covered in brewskies and Merit Ultra Lights, it’s no surprise that their love affair eventually faded. However, Mayer is still holding onto some of his emotions, as he has apparently penned a little ditty detailing their break-up. On “Shadow Days” Mayer sings, “You find yourself alone. . . I found myself in pieces/ On my hotel floor/Hard times help me see/I’m a good man with a good heart/Had a tough time, got a rough start/And I finally learned to let it go.”

Talk about drama queen. Anyway, I’ve included the song. Listen and let me know if you pick up on any other dirt about their relationship.