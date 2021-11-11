Drake Apparently Spent $1 Million at a Strip Club the Night 8 People Died at Travis’ Concert

Hours after his performance with Travis Scott, Drake reportedly went to a strip club in Houston, where he spent $1 million on strippers, according to a video posted by DJ Akademiks.

According to the post, Drake was seen at Area 29, a strip club in Houston, the same night eight people died and 300 others were injured at Travis’ Astroworld concert at NRG Park. “They saying #drake went to the strip club in Houston and threw like a milly,” Akademiks captioned the video.

In the comments, fans slammed Drake, who was a guest performer at Astroworld, for visiting a strip club hours after the tragedy. “Mans got lawsuits flying left right centre and splashes a million at the thong joint” a user wrote. “I thought he was devastated due to astroworld fest” another commented. One more wrote, “Damn so the apology was just bullshit lmao” while another commented, “Ahhh yes… Helping strippers instead of the families affected”

The strip club video comes after TMZ reported that Drake and Travis partied at a Dave & Busters in Houston the same night as Astroworld. The site reported that the party was a prescheduled event hosted by Drake, and that Travis “didn’t know” about the casualties at Astroworld until he was informed at the party. According to TMZ’s source, Drake left the party once he learned about the deaths. “Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place,” the source said.

A source also told the The Sun that the party’s attendees didn’t know how serious the deaths were until later that night. “Everyone knew people died but it wasn’t taken that seriously because some thought it was drug deaths, they didn’t realize,” the insider said, claiming that the event low-key.”

Eight people died and more than 300 others were injured (including at least 11 who went into cardiac arrest) at Travis’ Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, on November 5, 2021. The concert, which has been called a “mass casualty incident,” included more than 50,000 attendees. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña explained a press release on November 6 that most of the injuries came at 9 p.m. the night of the concert, when the crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage” as Travis performed, which caused panic.

“At the start of the mass casualty incident, when it was triggered … We transferred 17 patients to the hospital,” Peña said at the time. “We won’t know the cause of death of the eight that were confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process — Houston Police Department — is sending units to the hospitals to identify these patients.”

After the incident, Travis, who claimed that he was unaware of any deaths during the concert, tweeted his condolences to those affected by Astroworld. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.” He continued, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”