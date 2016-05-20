Drake Reportedly Plans to Build a Versailles-Style Mansion in Toronto Complete With Basement Pool

For a rapper who says, “I give Chanel out like a hug,” it makes sense that the next move after finally landing a number-one track (“One Dance”) would be to build a mansion in your hometown that looks strikingly similar to Versailles, no? It’s a logical progression thing. To wit, Drake is reportedly planning to build a 21,000-square-foot residence in the fancy Toronto nabe of Bridle Path, home to such notables as baron Conrad Black and singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, according to The Globe and Mail. Perhaps he’ll invite them over for a swim in his basement pool, and they can sip some bubs from his “chilled champagne” chamber. Really, you can’t make this stuff up.

The blueprint calls for areas including but not limited to a spa and massage room; a music and screening room; a “grand foyer”; a “chilled wine” room (in addition to the room of chilled champagne); a two-story great room; a piano room; a room for “important artifacts” and another for displaying jerseys (again, cannot make this up); a rooftop hot tub; a giant outdoor pool; a b-ball court; a library; a “security suite”; a room just for all of Drake’s awards (obvs); a 111.5-foot-wide driveway; and, of course, a master bedroom with a steam shower and not one, but two, dressing rooms.

If the city approves the plans, house that is currently on the two-acre property would be torn down and replaced with this magical castle, which looks very reminiscent of a Louis XIV-style French palace—come to think of it, the mansion actually looks even more like the Palais de Luxembourg than Versailles. But—tomato, tomato. In an interview with Rolling Stone two years ago, Drake said he was beginning plans to build a place in Toronto that would include “an Olympic-size pool inside the house,” he said, so we suppose this is just one step closer toward realizing his dream.