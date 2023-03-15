Drake Tickets to His ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour With 21 Savage Are Now On Sale—Here’s How To See Them Perform ‘Her Loss’ Before They Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

Not going to be broke boys after this. After five years of not touring, Drake tickets are selling out really quick. The Canadian rapper just dropped tour dates with Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage and fans are scattering to get tickets to their concerts stat.

It’s been five years since Drizzy hit the road when he toured with the Migos members Quavo, the now late Takeoff and Offset for his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour. At the time, the OVO Sound founder performed his album Scorpion and his classics while Migos delivered songs from their Culture II LP.

The “God’s Plan” rapper teased out his plans for performing in 2023 in an interview with online gambling website Stake on December 17, 2022. “Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait. You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back. But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Drake and 21 Savage collaborated on the album Her Loss in November 2022 and yes, they do know it’s a good album. In the same interview, Drake said that one of his favorite memories was when a party was vibing and enjoying the music and he made eye contact with 21 Savage and that’s when he knew that they’d made something “special” together. Her Loss debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 404,000 album-equivalent units, including 12,000 pure album sales, replacing Taylor Swift’s Midnights from the top spot.

“That was probably my favorite memory too,” 21 Savage said of the party in question in an interview with Complex. “With my music, I don’t listen to it. I record it, and if I like it, I know it’s going on the album, but I don’t overly drive around to my music because I will stop liking it. I learned from the past when I was younger, I’d make some hard s—, like ‘Bank Account.’ I rode around to ‘Bank Account’ for two weeks straight and I stopped liking the song. So when Issa Album came out, I didn’t think ‘Bank Account’ was going to do s— because I stopped liking it. So now I don’t overly listen to my s— before it comes out.” The “Rich Flex” rapper continued, “With Her Loss, I would just do my verses, send them to Drake, and then I wouldn’t listen to them again. He would send it back with his verses, I’d listen to it once, and then never listen to it again. So when we were in the club, that was my first time hearing it cohesively as a project,” he said. “Hearing it all the way through in the club, I was just like, ‘Damn, this s— hard as f—.’ I ain’t heard a project like this in a long time, honestly, probably since [Lil Baby’s 2020 album] My Turn. This is like a real album you can ride to from top to bottom, that’s what I was thinking in the club. I just remember feeling proud of him because he put it together the right way, from the tracklist and everything.” On the memes that derived from “Rich Flex” when Drake raps “21 can you do something for me?,” Drake reflects, “I was just like, you know what? I understand after all these years that I feel like I have a polarizing presence, I’m almost a character in people’s movies, and therefore, there’s a running dialogue. There’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people or hero to some people. It is what it is. It just comes with the territory.” Read on for where to buy Drake tickets to his “It’s All a Blur Tour” with 21 savage.

Where to buy Drake Tickets

Where can fans buy Drake tickets to the last leg of the End of the Road Tour with 21 Savage? Drake tickets to the “It’s All A Blur Tour” went on sale in March 2023. While Drake tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Drake tickets so you don’t miss It’s All A Blur Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Drake” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy It’s All A Blur Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Drake“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the It’s All A Blur Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Drake “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy It’s All A Blur Tour!

What are Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” dates?

What are Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” Tour dates? Below are Drake and 21 Savage’s tour dates for the “It’s All A Blur” Tour.

June 16, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

June 19, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 21, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 24, 2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 28, 2023 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

July 01, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 02, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 05, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 06, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 8, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 14, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 17, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 25, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 26, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 28, 2023 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 31, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 12, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

August 13, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

August 18, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

August 21, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

August 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

August 25, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon August 28, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 01, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

September 05, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

**Additional Toronto Dates to be added TBA

What is Drake “It’s All A Blur Tour” setlist?

What is Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” set list? Drake and 21 Savage haven’t announced their setlist yet, but like his other collab tours, it’s highly likely that Drake and 21 Savage will perform Her Loss in its entirety. Here’s the tracklist of the album.

1. “Rich Flex”

2. “Major Distribution”

3. “On BS”

4. “Backoutsideboyz”

5. “Privileged Rappers”

6. “Spin Bout U”

7. “Hours in Silence”

8. “Treacherous Twins”

9. “Circo Loco”

10. “Pussy & Millions”

11. “Broke Boys”

12. “Middle of the Ocean”

13. “Jumbotron Shit Poppin”

14. “More M’s”

15. “3am on Glenwood”

16. “I Guess It’s F**k Me”

