StyleCaster
Share

Drake Is Trying To Forget The Past (And He’s Not Talking About The ‘Degrassi’ Days)

What's hot
StyleCaster

Drake Is Trying To Forget The Past (And He’s Not Talking About The ‘Degrassi’ Days)

Spencer Cain
by

 

Drake Is Trying To Forget The Past (And Hes Not Talking About The Degrassi Days)

Many of you know Drake as the platinum hit maker and member of rap posse Young Money. Many of you also know Drake as Jimmy, the dude who rocked a wheelchair the same way Drizzy rocks a pair of Louboutin sneakers and a fitted nowadays. Regardless of why you know him, you probably love his effortless swag and “boy next door” qualities. However, it turns out that the D man has had quite a sordid past — and he’s looking to forget about it.

“There’s a time where it was like, just getting p*ssy. Where I was in that sort of [mindset where I thought], ‘I’m young. I’m going to disconnect from my emotions and just do what everyone else tells me I should do and just a be a rapper and have my fun,'” he told GQ. “And for me as a person, it just doesn’t work anymore.” Drake says he has his sh*t together now, and his promiscuity is merely a memory.

Considering Drake is only 25, this is a seriously refreshing opinion. It’s no secret that men well over this age are living lives perpetually devoted to skirt chasing and mediocre one night stands. There’s a time and a place to be a player, but at a certain point you have to take a look in the mirror. A lesson learned from Drake is to stop trying to emulate rappers. They have their crazy phases, sure, but most of what they rap about is purely fictional. Look at Jay-Z. Now that is an honorable man. Take a few tips from him the next time you’re leaving the club with some chick in a knockoff Herve Leger.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share