Drake Seemingly Shaded Kanye by Casting a Woman Who Looks Just Like Kim in His Music Video

Following the release of Drizzy’s new album, fans are convinced that Drake shaded Kanye West with a Kim Kardashian look-alike in his latest music video. While we wouldn’t be surprised given their latest album-cycle feud, we’ll let you be the judge on whether the music video starlet is really a dead ringer for Kim.

The Toronto-born rapper, 34, released the music video for his single “Way 2 Sexy” on Friday, September 3, to coincide with the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The music video, which features rappers Young Thug and Future, cycles through a series of comical scenes—from an ’80s-esque workout clip, to Champagne Papi on a ship à la Pirates of the Caribbean. But the scene that has everyone talking appears at around the 3:10 mark in the music video, when four models promote a faux product called “Wet By Drake.”

One of the models, in particular, seems to bear a striking resemblance to none other than Kim Kardashian-West. The model, whose real name is Gallienne Nabila, can be seen cozying up to Drake during the fake commercial segment. After watching the music video, many social media users seemed to think that the Kim look-alike was Drake’s way of taking another jab at Kanye after appearing to slam the “jealous” rapper on his song “7am on Bridle Path” for leaking his address online out of “desperation” to compete.

Others believed the music video was a nod to Drake’s past dating rumors with the SKIMS founder. Drake previously sparked dating rumors with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star earlier this year following her divorce from Kanye. According to The Sun, sources alleged that Drake reached out to the reality star to set up a date, though the rapper later denied those rumors on Instagram. In 2018, Drake also seemed to cause speculation that he hooked up with Kim after the release of his song “In My Feelings,” where he raps about a woman named Kiki—a.k.a., one of Kim’s many nicknames.

Kanye called Drake out at the time, writing in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, “The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you f*cked my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that. That don’t sit well with my spirit,” per Rolling Stone.