Hopefully Drake’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Will Be Better Than These Promos

Drake, how we love thee. We love your music, your smooth voice, the fact that you played “Wheelchair Jimmy” on a certain favorite teen drama out of Canada (ahem, “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”)

But these “Saturday Night Livee” promos? Yeah, we’re not loving ’em. Sure, a couple of them are okay, but if this is what we’re in for when Drake pulls double duty as host and musical guest, well, we may not make it out alive.

In the promos below, Drake references his time on “Degrassi” with a short and sweet monologue about Toronto. He also gets the opportunity to discuss cool-cat beats with Bobby Moynihan and Jay Pharaoh, but the rest of the promos are just kind of a mess. Fingers crossed they get everything straightened out for the show’s Saturday night premiere.

This episode is also a special one because it’ll be the debut of new cast member Sasheer Zamata, who marks SNL’s first female African-American cast-member in more than five years.