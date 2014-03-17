Rihanna Is Now Officially Dating Drake: Report

It’s par for the course in rap and hip-hop that the world’s most famous rappers are expected to be hooking up with the talented ladies they most often surround themselves with—and it’s no different with Drake and Rihanna. Since they first started regularly collaborating years ago, the pair have been romantically linked. But now, it seems likely that it’s really official.

According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, “multiple sources close to the couple” reveal that while they’ve definitely hooked up in the past, now they are exclusively dating each other. RiRi has been spotted out and about with Drake while he’s been on the European leg of his tour, and allegedly she’s spent every night with him while he’s been on the road. And from the way things appear, they’ve taken the relationship from casual to more serious—satisfying rumor mongers the world over.

As for us, ever since Rihanna’s song “What’s My Name?,” which featured a super-sexy verse by Drake, we’ve been wanting the pair to get together. So we’ll be playing the song on repeat today in celebration. Congrats to the happy pair!