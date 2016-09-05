Drake and Rihanna Have Matching Shark Tattoos, So They’re Practically Married

Last week, Rihanna got a tiny shark tattooed to her left ankle. The shark, as it so happened, was based on a purple camouflage shark that Drake reportedly got her when he shut down Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto for a romantic tank-side date last month. Drake then posted a selfie with RiRi and the shark after that infamous kiss he tried to plant on her at the VMAs last weekend. Fast forward to everyone understandably losing their mind when they put two and two together and realized that Rihanna had actually gotten a super visible tattoo of a present from Drake.

To take things to the next next level, Drake now has the same shark tattoo, which he debuted at his show in New Orleans over the weekend.

Boom.

Rihanna’s tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy posted a photo and a video of Rih’s tat to his Instagram last week, and we’d imagine he did Drake’s too, though it’s not confirmed. “I can only say it’s personal,” Bang Bang told Complex of Rihanna’s new ink. “I’ve seen many people online guessing what the tattoo means, but it’s not my place to say. I will say I’ve tattooed Rihanna many times and last night was my favorite.”

Yeah, same. Here’s a video of Rihanna’s new tattoo, so you can see it from every angle.