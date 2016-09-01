Rihanna Got a Tattoo of the Shark Drake Gave Her on Her Ankle

Perhaps it was fated when they both chose their middle names as stage names. Rihanna‘s full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty; Drake‘s is Aubrey Drake Graham. See? Already a match made in heaven. And though we’ve been playing are-they-or-aren’t-they with them all year, the duo has really let it all out in the open in the past 24 hours (at last!).

Let’s back up. Three days ago, Drake, Rihanna, and a purple camouflage shark appeared in a selfie on Champagne Papi’s Instagram in the wee hours after that fateful kiss/not-kiss at the VMAs. “This is a night for us all to be thankful for what you have done for us!” Drake gushed. “You have affected so many of our lives in the best way possible. Tonight we celebrate you!”

Thing is, that selfie had the CN Tower in Toronto in the background—which definitely is not located anywhere near NYC, where the VMAs were held.

Apparently that pic—and that shark—is from a month ago, when Drake closed down Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto for a midnight date with Rihanna, where they had a romantic dinner in front of the fish tanks and stayed till dawn. Interesting place for an all-night rave, but—hey, why not?

And so, yesterday, RiRi’s tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy got an all-access pass to Drake’s Summer Sixteen show in Miami, so he could slip backstage and plant a new tat on Rih’s ankle.

And plant he did.

Rihanna laced up her heels (carefully avoiding her taped-up ankle), and off she went—to join Drake onstage for their first actual public kiss all year. Or maybe she had it done after her cameo—and that kiss. Either way, the tattoo could be described as a commemoration of sorts, marking the day they officially took their love public.

They didn’t just kiss, though. There was some R-rated—nay, near X-rated—action onstage last night. And the crowd. went. wild.

They are the cutest, and we couldn’t be happier for the charming couple.

Can you even??