Rihanna and Drake Spotted Together At Kids’ Party! Have They Reunited?

Sadly, love was the last thing on the brain for both Rihanna and Drake when the former couple turned up separately at a child’s birthday’ party in L.A. on Sunday. Footage taken at the April 9 kiddie shindig by a star-struck partygoer, which was picked up by E! News, displays the 29-year-old Barbadian bad-ass and her 30-year-old “Work” collaborator in different corners of the residence while interacting with guests at the get-together, but seemingly never once with one another.

“Based on the posts,” US Weekly additionally notes, “it appears that Rihanna and Drake kept their distance and didn’t interact at the party. Rihanna was photographed spending some time playing with a group of children in a ball pit,” while Drizzy “crouched down on the sidewalk near the ball pit and posed for a few pictures with a young fan.”

Ri appeared to pop into the party with her equally-iconic bestie, Melissa Forde, while J.Lo’s most-recent rumored ex was said to have turned up by his lonesome. Drake and Riri reportedly last called it quits just a couple of months after the “Degrassi” alum professed his undying love for the singer during her Video Vanguard honoring at last August’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“She is someone I have been in love with since I was 22 years old,” a tuxedo-clad Drake admitted to the audience, “[and] she is one of my best friends in the world.”

Here’s hoping these two work things out in the future!