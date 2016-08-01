Drake and Rihanna’s New Performance All but Confirms Their Undying Love

If Drake were at all interested in distancing himself from rumors that he and Rihanna were together, he probably wouldn’t have asked her to join him on stage last night during his OVO Fest performance in Toronto. And he probably wouldn’t have asked her to stay on stage with him for four songs, nor would he have let their performance of “Too Good” reach peak steaminess.

But he did all those things, making today a very good day with very good videos to watch.

In addition to “Too Good,” the two performed Rihanna’s “Work,” as well as “Bitch Better Have My Money” and “Needed Me.” While in front of the sold-out crowd in Drake’s hometown, Drizzy spoke directly to Rihanna, saying “For being here tonight and for anything and everything else, you are way too good to me.” And when Rihanna stumbled on lyrics in “Too Good,” Drake told the audience “That’s how you know it’s real.”

“Real” as in the performance was real, or “real,” as in their love? See for yourself in all four of their duos from OVO below.

“Too Good”

“Work”

“Bitch Better Have My Money”

“Needed Me”