Breaking: Drake Wishes Rihanna a Happy Birthday Onstage

Remember the time Drake admitted that he’d always “been in love” with Rihanna at the MTV VMAs last year? Yeah, that was crazy, but we’d all been speculating that they were together already anyway, so it wasn’t so much shocking as much as just confirming what we were pretty clear about to begin with. But yesterday he went ahead and wished RiRi a very happy birthday onstage in Dublin, and since they’ve been through a lot, this came as a surprise. A welcome surprise, for Drihanna fans.

“It’s somebody’s birthday today, somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” he said. “So, instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we’re going to set it off just like this.”

Like this, folks, like this:

Yelling, “Dublin, sing this shit for RiRi’s birthday right now,” he launched into his own personal rendition of “Work,” and the crowd obviously went wild. Especially since last we all checked, Drake was doing a weird fauxlationship with Jennifer Lopez, which was especially perplexing because he clearly belongs with Rihanna. Obvs.

Here’s a longer look at the moment, which was clearly a highlight of the show. Now the real question remains: Will they ever get back together? Here’s hoping.