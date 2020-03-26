Drake Really Tried to Make Rihanna His Quarantine Bae With These Flirty Comments

You already know that social-distancing season has all the exes sliding back into the DM’s, and Drake and Rihanna’s flirting on Instagram is no exception. The former lovers took to the ‘Gram on Wednesday, March 25 in the comments section of DJ Spade’s IG Live session, and while they were there, fans picked up on a whole lot of thirsting. From Drake, that is; Rih could never!

Drake, 33, hopped in with a bunch of inside jokes and teases for his longtime friend and ex, Rihanna, 32. During the live stream, fans spotted Drake’s comment, “DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION,” where he referenced the Fenty Beauty creator’s makeup line. He also teasingly addressed her by her first name, Robyn, and even threw some shots at the Barbadian star for her lack of new music.

“Rihanna drop R12 right now,” he wrote, referencing Rih’s long-awaited ninth studio album. Of course, the album—tentatively #R9, as the Navy calls it—was originally expected in 2019. Newsflash: It wasn’t released. Still, after months of being coy about it, it looks like RiRi knows that her fans can, and will, wait. Whether or not Drake can wait out the rest of quarantine without his biggest crush is another issue, entirely.

At one point, Rih responded accordingly: “Night owl, just go and drink lil chamomile and grease ya scalp.” OOP. Looks like Drizzy isn’t getting his #SocialDistance&Chill bae anytime soon, after all.

But like any devoted admirer, that doesn’t mean he was going to stop trying. Drake played the bully tactic, instead. “Hahahahahhahahaha yo you have a bad attitude @badgalriri,” he said in response. To which Rihanna replied, “Give drake some water.” (!!!)

The thirst has been real for Drake since…always, but it’s especially ramped up in the past few months. The pair were spotted hanging out at the Yams Day charity show in Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center in January, only soon after Rihanna reportedly broke up with her billionaire Saudi boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Looks like that little date was enough to keep the 6ix God coming back for more.