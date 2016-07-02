Are Drake and Rihanna Officially Back Together? ‘He Loves Her and Never Stopped’

Remember all those years when Beyoncé and Jay Z denied those dating rumors, even though they appeared in each others’ music videos and were spotted together by the paparazzi all the time? And the world knew the truth, but they would deny and deflect and change the subject? Well, obviously that’s what Drake and Rihanna have been doing of late, but that all changed today, because the cat’s out of the bag, according to an insider: It’s on.

“He still loves her and never stopped,” the source told E! News. “Rihanna is the one that’s been not wanting to settle down in the past.” Wait—that actually makes sense. “They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again,” the source said.

As Drake told Zane Lowe on OVO Sound Radio a couple of months ago, his new LP features a song with RiRi because it “wouldn’t be a record without Rihanna,” he said.

“You guys have a rich collaborative history,” Lowe said.

“Yes,” Drake said, practically visibly smirking through the airwaves. “We do well together as a team.” Later in the interview, he added, “There’s something genuine. We’re not, like, forcing some story on people. A lot of the music that we make and the energy that we bring is genuine. We have a lot of genuine energy between us.”

That genuine energy has been popping up left and right. They’ve been spotted four nights in a row together in London, partying the night away at Tape nightclub (and leaving at 6 in the morning) and grinding on each other onstage in Manchester (with a bonus kiss on Ri’s neck from Drake) and going back to Tape for round two last night, leaving at the same time again, according to TMZ.

Let’s all hope that they continue following in the footsteps of Jay and Bey and admit it already. Guys, the secret’s out. Does this look like two friends to you??