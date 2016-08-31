No Question: Rihanna and Drake Are So On

The MTV VMAs this year were very enlightening. We learned that Britney Spears is not, however much we wish she were, the Britney of 2001. We learned that Ariana Grande really likes spinning, and by spinning, she means sex. We learned that Bey still slays, Kanye‘s still cray, and Alicia Keys is the woman. Oh, yeah, and we watched Drake confess his undying love for Rihanna on national TV.

At this point, none of us need more evidence that Drake and Rihanna are together.

But, just in case you do, here’s a video of them last night at E11EVEN after his show in Miami last night. Please note, if you will, Rih straight-up stroking Drake’s face.

And here they are getting loose together.

And here’s what looks to be a super stoned Drake, clumsily rapping along to his own song.

And here, for a final nail in the coffin, is Rihanna fangirling it up at Drake’s show earlier in the evening.

We could go on and on, but, at this point, the proof is in the pudding, as they say. And the pudding is wherever Drihanna go together. We’d also like to take this moment to point out that neither drop-dead gorgeous star has officially dated anyone else in the past several years.

Drihanna’s style from the beginning—they were first linked in 2010—has been to duck and cover. “Yeah, great girl,” Drake said of RiRi on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2013. “We had our moment. Always support and have love for her and, yeah …”

Seems as though it’s been an off-and-on thing, but at this point, they are clearly together. Though they kinda-sorta side-stepped that fact at the VMAs over the weekend—Drake was ready to let the cat out of the bag, but RiRi wasn’t having it—we’ve reached prime Bey and Jay territory at this point. In case you’ve forgotten, Beyoncé and Jay Z pulled this same move back in the day, keeping fans guessing (and guessing, and guessing) and drawing things out to a ridiculous point—to the point where everyone and their mothers knew that Bey and Jay were a thing, but they just flat-out refused to admit it. Until they, you know, got married and had a kid.

According to sources via TMZ, Drihanna have been a thing since January, when they shot the steamy video for “Work,” and all those guest appearances at each other’s shows all year have just been excuses to spend time together. Duh. Have you seen the way they dance together onstage?

Come on: Is this the way you look at your friends?

Drizzy + Rih 4-Ever.