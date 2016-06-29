While You Were Sleeping, Drake and Rihanna Partied at a Club in London Until 6 a.m.

Though Rihanna and Drake both insist that they’re nothing more than friends, they have been spotted dirty dancing together onstage (and off) more times than we can count, and their latest night out ended when they left Tape nightclub in London around 6 a.m. this morning. That’s right: When most people in the UK were still sleeping, or just getting up for work, RiRi and Drake were finally calling it a night, ET reports.

They were there for pal Nicole Scherzinger‘’s 38th birthday party, and though they were photographed leaving separately, it’s clear from the early morning light (and the looks on their faces) that they really made a night of it. Rihanna showed up in a pink party dress and lace-up heels, while Drake kept it casual with a red Ferrari bomber and jeans. The club must really be RiRi’s natural habitat, because she looked no worse for the wear after hours of partying; her makeup, hair, and outfit still fully intact and flawless.

As to the ongoing are-they-or-aren’t-they questions, it seems as though no one can say for sure, except Drake and Rihanna themselves. One insider tells E! News that they “aren’t seriously dating,” but they do hook up from time to time. “It’s just for fun right now,” they said.

But another source told ET that these two are not an item. “They are just friends,” they said. “They love messing around with people. They have a great friendship and definitely play the flirty game.” They’ve been linked on and off ever since 2010, when they appeared in the very flirty music video for Rihanna’s “What’s My Name?” Whatever you believe, one thing is for sure: These two “friends” really like grinding on each other on camera.