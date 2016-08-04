Watch Drake ‘Joke’ About Having a Baby With Rihanna

As if we needed any more proof that Drake and Rihanna are in love and in a relationship that’s a terribly kept secret, Drake is now making jokes about the two having a baby. Though we are considering any and all comments to be binding promises.

“You showed up two nights in a row for my city. You might have to go half on a baby,” he told the crowd during Rihanna’s second surprise appearance at OVO Fest this week. “This is the greatest entertainer in the world, flying all the way in from God knows where…and looking good doing it, too.”

Half on baby? This comes a few days after he basically professed his undying love for Rihanna when he thanked her for coming to OVO. “For being here tonight and for anything and everything else, you are way too good to me,” he said before the OVO crowd.

E! News reports the two are dating, but Rihanna is hesitant to make it exclusive again. “Rihanna loves Drake, but is still not ready to put a title on them,” an unnamed source told the network. “Drake has expressed to Rihanna that he only wants to date her and only her, but she wants to take day by day this time around.”

Maybe a baby would convince her? No presh.