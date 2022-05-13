Drake ‘Saw’ a ‘Future’ with Rihanna—Here’s How He Really Feels About Her Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky

Let it go, bro. With their seemingly never-ending flirtatious moments, it’s understandable why fans want to know how Drake feels about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy and his rumored ex’s new future with someone else.

A source close to the Canadian rapper told HollywoodLife on May 12, 2022, that Drake felt bittersweet about Rihanna’s announcement that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting their first child together in January 2022. “He had mixed emotions. Of course, he was ecstatic for her because he knew she had always wanted children. But at one point in time, Drake saw himself having a future with Rihanna so it was just further confirmation that there was no future for them,” the insider said.

Drake and Rihanna have had an interesting relationship. The two were first linked in 2009 and had several eyebrow-raising moments together throughout the years. Rihanna also told Vogue in 2018 that she and Drake weren’t friends anymore. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she said. A day after Rihanna announced her pregnancy with A$AP in January 2022, Drake unfollowed the “Umbrella” singer. He’s still following A$AP, however. Drake reportedly texted the couple and congratulated them on their new baby the day of the announcement.

Though the door may have closed on a romantic relationship between Rihanna and Certified Lover Boy rapper, Drake is still hopeful that Rihanna’s child will some day have a playdate with his son, Adonis Graham, whom he shares with model Sophie Brussaux. “He would love to get their kids together one day when the time is right. He knows Rihanna is going to make an incredible mother, and he couldn’t be happier for her,” the source added.

On the other hand, Rihanna is ecstatic in her relationship with A$AP Rocky. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.” she said during a FaceTime with A$AP during an interview with Vogue in April 2022. “The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.” The singer also raved about being true to herself during her pregnancy, “At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am. None of the dials are turned down.”

Rihanna’s due date could be any day soon. Days after Rihanna’s Vogue interview was publsihed, A$AP Rocky was arrested on April 21, 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport for his alleged involvement in a shooting related incident in Vista Del Mar, CA in November 2021. Rihanna was reportedly “shocked” and “blindsided,” by the arrest, according to TMZ. A few weeks later, in May 2022, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue gave a stunning tribute to the Barbados singer by making a virtual statue of her and her baby bump, in lieu of her absence at the Met Gala.