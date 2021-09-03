Drake Just Dissed Kanye For Being ‘Jealous’ & Leaking His Address Out of ‘Desperation’

Fans have been waiting patiently for Drake’s response to Kanye’s address leak, and it looks like Drizzy did not disappoint. The Toronto-born star seemingly addressed Ye on his new album, Certified Lover Boy, where he appeared to diss his fellow rapper for being “jealous” of him.

Social media users quickly picked up on the references to Kanye on “7am on Bridle Path,” track No. 14 on Certified Lover Boy, once the album dropped on Friday, September 3. The song’s title appears to be a reference to Drake’s home address in Toronto, which Kanye previously posted online in a since-deleted screenshot. While Drake doesn’t mention Kanye by name, he does make some pretty explicit references to the Yeezy founder—and that includes calling out his address leak as an act of “desperation”

“Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/ ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” Drake raps on one verse. “This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation/ Why you over there tryna impress the nation?/ Minds runnin’ wild with the speculation.”

The 34-year-old rapper also seems to drop some hints at his competition with Kanye’s album DONDA, which dropped a week earlier than CLB on August 29. “You over there in denial, we not neck and neck/ It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct,” he raps, “Man, f**k a ‘Respectfully,’ I just want my respect.” He even appears to drag the inflated “hype” around Kanye’s record release: “That’s why you buyin’ into the hype that the press feedin’ ya/ You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media,” he raps, seemingly referring to Kanye’s elaborate string of listening parties prior to his album drop.

Certified Lover Boy by Drake

Drake and Kanye‘s drama has dragged on for years, but their latest row kicked off on Saturday, August 21, when Trippie Redd released his new single, “Betrayal.” In the song, Drake admits that he and Kanye still have beef and appears to call the 44-year-old rapper “burned out” at his age. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” he rapped. Following the diss, Kanye responded in a post on his Instagram Story, which showed him sending a photo of Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s Joker to a group chat with a text that read, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n— like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” The group text included one contact whose name began with the letter D, which many took to mean Drake himself.

