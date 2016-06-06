Listen to Drake’s New ‘One Dance’ Remix Featuring Justin Bieber

How far we’ve come in just six short years. In 2010, Drake and Justin Bieber were just two rising Canadian stars with not much to their resumes except a high-pitched pop song called “Baby” and a stint on “Degrassi” (and some fairly unfortunate blunt-cut bangs.) The proof:

Cut to 2016, and both are pretty much on the top of the CN Tower world as the biggest stars on the planet. To celebrate, Drake released a new remix of his first-ever number one song “One Dance” with none other than JB singing vocals.

The Biebs teased the song earlier this weekend, and Drake himself dropped it officially a day later on OVO radio and needless to say fans of both are 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 on Twitter.

Take a listen to the track below—and expect to hear it on every roof party this summer.

