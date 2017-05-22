Nicki Minaj Was Not Having Drake’s Praise for Vanessa Hudgens at BMAs

Nicki Minaj and Drake have a friendship that, well, nobody understands. But who are we to judge the unbreakable bond of two hip-hop stars? All we can do is judge their on-screen moments at public gatherings. Such was the case last night at the Billboard Music Awards when Drake dared to compliment Vanessa Hudgens, onstage no less, for looking amazing.

“We’re all here on Earth for a limited amount of time, and we gotta show love while we’re here,” Drake began his acceptance speech for the Billboard Top 200 Album. He then began doling out compliments like free hugs to anyone, everyone, and host for the night Vanessa Hudgens. “I wanna say that Vanessa Hudgens you look incredible tonight.”

Nicki Minaj wasn’t having it. “What about me?!” she mouthed as the camera cut to her. What about her?

Drake saved her compliment for when he was accepting his Top Artist award. “Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back, because I love you, and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way.” The camera then cut to Minaj, mouthing “I love you. I love you.

It’s good thing he didn’t cry, because Nicki was not having Miley Cyrus’ tears.