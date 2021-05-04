Drake Is Accused of Having an Affair With a Singer & Ending Her Engagement

Homewrecker? Singer Jamie Sun has seemingly accused Drake of having an affair with his former fiancèe, R&B artist Naomi Sharon. Alleged screenshots from Sun’s Instagram reveal that he ended his eight-year relationship with Sharon following the rumored affair.

According to a viral post on Reddit—which included alleged screenshots from Sharon’s then-fiancé, Jamie Sun—the songstress had an affair with Drake after she was invited to work on his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. What’s worse? Sun claimed that the “world star” even flew him and his then-fiancée out to meet after offering her a “record deal.” Fans soon figured out that the star in question was Drake when Sharon, who has been compared to artists like Jorja Smith, was pictured recording vocals in an Instagram post by Drake’s go-to photographer, Theo Kudra. Interestingly, the post was quietly deleted following the affair allegations.

Sharon’s ex-fiancé seemingly caught his partner getting too close to the Canadian rapper before he decided to call off their engagement. Sun hinted at the affair in the caption of a recent Instagram post, writing, “Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship eight years long with an engagement and wedding planned. A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die.”

He continued, “Then this major opportunity comes, and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over, and than [sic] out of nowhere, all the trust is vanished with knives in your back and your heart.” The R&B singer went on to confirm in a second post that he and Sharon were no longer together following their “broken trust.”

“I am no longer with the person people think I am together with,” his lengthy caption began. I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with. I am no longer with the engagement I thought I was together with. I am no longer with broken trust I was brought together with. I am no longer with the pain I thought I was together with. I am now with the acceptance I want to be together with. I am now with the healing I want to be together with. I am now with the most beautiful and powerful light the stars brought me together with. I am now with the conspiring of the greatest things the universe want me to be together with.”