Drake Apparently Friendzoned Kylie Jenner & It Sounds Brutal as Hell

It was the relationship that never was. Drake and Kylie Jenner have split days after she spent Thanksgiving with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi, HollywoodLife reports. A source told the site that the “God’s Plan” rapper, 33, ended the fling after her lost romantic feelings for Kylie, 22, and pretty much friendzoned her.

“Drake has definitely moved past any type of romantic feelings towards Kylie and it’s purely platonic between them at this point,” the insider said. “There were absolutely some flirtations going on from Drake towards Kylie a while back. [It] was all in good fun, and there was nothing really serious that came out of it.”

But don’t expect any bad blood between the two. The source explained that Drake will remain close with Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan—but only as a family friend. “Drake feels like he’s on good terms with Kylie and he believes they’re on the same page in terms of where things stand between them now,” the insider said, adding that Drake decided to break up with Kylie out of respect for their friendship together.

“Drake would never want to upset Kylie or any of the family that he has known forever so that is why he wants to cool down any and all of the romance rumors,” a second source told HollywoodLife. “Drake is not going to make anything uncomfortable with Kylie, he’d never want to deal with the repercussions if they would become an item and then break up. He’d rather quit pursuing anything while they are still great friends.”

How close are Drake and Kylie, you ask? Well, the two go away back. The “Hotline Bling” artist is a frequent guest at Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party, and Drake was even a surprise performer at Kylie’s sweet 16 birthday party back in 2013. While Drake has no interest in pursuing a relationship with Kylie, HollywoodLife’s source claims that his physical attraction to the Kylie Cosmetics founder is still there.

“Drake thinks Kylie is hot and they will absolutely hang out again, that is 100 percent,” the insider said. “But will it turn into a full blown relationship? Definitely not! They know what they would be getting into if they decided to take it any further and it’s safe to say that being flirting friends is the way to go. It makes sense for the people they are and the schedules they have.”

Drake and Kylie first sparked romance rumors in October when she attended his 33rd birthday party. “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently. They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family,” a source told People at the time. Of course, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott wasn’t too happy about the courtship. An insider told HollywoodLife at the time that the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, felt a “bit betrayed” by the fling, given his friendship with Drake in the music circle.

Nothing to worry about, Travis, as it seems like Kylie and Drake are donezo. Also there may be a chance that Kylie and Travis become a thing again after their recent Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, California, with Stormi. The (former?) couple was also seen at a casino the day after, where they looked extra flirty. Only time will tell if Travis and Kylie reconcile or if she will move on to another rapper. (Girl has a type, and we can’t blame her.)