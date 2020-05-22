Drake Just Apologized to Kylie Jenner For Calling Her a ‘Side Piece’ in a Leaked Song

Making amends. Drake apologized to Kylie Jenner for his “side piece” lyric in a leaked song. For those who don’t know, a Drake and Future song was leaked on Night Owl Sound’s Instagram Live on Thursday, May 22, which included not-so-nice lyrics about Kylie, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

In the track, Future raps “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherfuckin’ Kylies.” Drake also spits, “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 fuckin’ Gigis.”

After the song leaked, fans slammed Drake for his misogynistic lyrics about Gigi, Kendall and Kylie. Fans also criticized the rapper for referring to his ex as a “side piece.” As you may remember, Drake and Kylie, who have known each other for years, were rumored to be dating in fall 2019 after the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s breakup from Travis Scott. Drake and Kylie split around January 2020 after he friendzoned her, according to a source for HollywoodLife at the time.

Hours after the song leaked, Drake took to his Instagram Stories with a statement, explaining that the track is three years old and was never meant to be released. (By this timeline, the song would’ve been written when Kylie was still with Travis and she and Drake hadn’t dated yet.) Though he didn’t reference Kylie, Gigi or Kendall by name in his statement, Drake did apologize to “any friends” who have been “disrespected” by the lyrics of the song.

“A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played,” Drake wrote. “It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to stay that to start off the day.”