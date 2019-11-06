Drake & Kylie Jenner Are “Romantically” Linked⁠—Is This The Start of Drakelie?

It’s raining men! Hallelujah, it’s raining men! Well, more like Drake. According to sources, Kylie Jenner and Drake are romantically involved, and we would just really like to know what’s going on. Travis Scott and Jenner called off their relationship a few months ago. In the wake of their split, Jenner was reportedly seeing Tyga a lot. But those rumors were put to rest after the two confirmed they were just friends. Now, it seems, things between Jenner and the 33-year-old rapper are heating up. According to multiple sources at People Magazine, they’re actually kind of dating. One said, “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently. They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.” Another source added that the two of them have definitely been hanging out “romantically” since the reality star and the “Sicko Mode” singer split up back in October. All that said, a third source explained that Jenner and Drake are “just friends,” so. Who’s to say?

Rumors about a possible romantic spark between Drake and Jenner started when the beauty mogul attended the rapper’s 33rd birthday party a couple weeks ago. “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.” Back when news of their sparks were reported, sources close to Scott said he would be upset with Drake if anything were to happen between his friend and his ex-girlfriend.

“[Scott] would feel a bit betrayed if Drake started anything with Kylie that was anything romantic,” a source told HollywoodLife. Drake has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian and Jenner family—remember when he famously photobombed the holiday card at his Christmas party in 2015? We do.

Despite this friendship though, sources at the party say things between Drake and Jenner appeared very flirty.

“Travis considers Drake a good friend. He loves collaborating and performing with Drake,” the source explained, adding that the to appear have collaborated on numerous tracks, including “Sicko Mode,” for Scott’s Astroworld album. “He trusts that it was just a fun night out and nothing more happened and people are just overshooting their expectations on this potential relationship.”

Which, honestly, is possible. As excited as some fans are by the news of a potential new relationship, it’s very plausible that it could just be friendship and nothing more. Jenner usually doesn’t hesitate to shut down rumors. When people were talking about a possible romance between Jenner and Tyga, Jenner took to Twitter. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” the 22-year-old wrote. She then added, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”