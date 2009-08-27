Drake, Kanye, Lil Wayne and Eminem New Track

You know how Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and Jason Segel all co-star in each other’s movies and the cast is always some variation of that combination of actors? It’s the movie equivalent of cooking with eggs, toast and cheese: egg and cheese sandwich; cheese omelet with toast; grilled cheese with scrambled eggs. Ummm when did the rap and hip hop community start doing the same thing?

The latest Drake track featuring Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Eminem, “Forever,” was released today. I mean…Drake appeared on Jay-Z’s upcoming album Blueprint 3. Kanye West produced that record. Lil Wayne is featured in a handful of Kanye West songs and Lil Wayne has also contributed to a song with Eminem… forget where I’m going with this but…preview the new track below.