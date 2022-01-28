Drake & Julia Fox Secretly Hooked Up Before She Dated Kanye—Here’s How Ye Reacted

Love triangle. Drake and Julia Fox dated before Kanye West’s relationship with her, and it seems like Ye isn’t happy about it.

Page Six reported on January 28, 2022, that Drake and Julia dated for a couple months at the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, about two years before her romance with Kanye. According to the site, Drake direct messaged Julia—who was separated from her husband Peter Artemiev at the time—on Instagram to compliment her on her movie, Uncut Gems, in December 2019. They met up for the first time in New York City in February 2020, where Drake took Julia and a friend to the Bowery Hotel for drinks.

Page Six also reported that Drake surprise Julia at Bloomingdale’s, where she was doing a promotional appearance, the day after their first date.“ They closed down the store so he could visit,” a source said. Drake and Julia’s romance continued when Julia flew to Los Angeles a few days after Valentine’s Day, where Drake gave her two Birkin bags, which can cost from $20,000 to $500,000. “Then she went to [his hometown] Toronto to stay with him,” the source said.

According to the site, Julia stayed with Drake at his 50,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto until around March 2020 when the borders between Canada and the United States were closing as a result of the current health crisis. “They were closing the border [between Canada and the US], and she had to get back home,” the insider said.

Drake and Julia’s relationship ended after she rekindled her romance with her estranged husband, pilot Peter Artemiev. Two years later, Julia—who split again from her husband in 2020—met Kanye at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, which led to their current relationship. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,” she wrote in an essay for Interview magazine in January 2022. “Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.

She continued, “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Julia and Kanye’s relationship also comes amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian—whom he shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with—and his estranged wife’s new relationship with Saturday Night Live cast member, Pete Davidson. A source told E! News in January 2022 that Kanye still sees Kim as his “soul mate” and is dating Julia as a “distraction from Kim and Pete. “Kanye has not given up on Kim,” the insider said. “She’s the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together.”

The source continued, “The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he’s getting from them, but that’s all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with.”

Julia’s relationship with Drake also comes amid the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s longtime feud with Kanye. In August 2021, Drake and Kanye‘s drama went viral when Drake was featured on Trippie Redd’s single, “Betrayal.” In the song, Drake confirms that he and Kanye still have beef after he claims that the Yeezy founder has already “burned out” in his career at 44 years old. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps. He continues, “Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.”

After Drake’s diss, Kanye responded in a post on his Instagram Story, which showed him sending a photo of Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s Joker to a group chat with a text that read, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n— like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

The members of the group chat were only identified by their first name. One of the contacts was listed with the letter “D,” which fans believe to be Drake. The feud continued when Kanye posted a Google Maps screenshot of Drake’s home address. Drake, for his part, didn’t seem to care about Kanye’s leak. After Kanye’s post, Drake took to his own Instagram Story with a video him in a car as he laughed to himself.

